Paris Sports 08.22.19

Football scrimmages tonight will see Chisum hosting Quitman at 6pm. North Lamar will host Pittsburg at 6:30pm and Paris will be at home against Denison starting at 7pm.

District 7–4A football has voted to move all their district games to 7:30pm. This will ensure the bands from the different schools have the opportunity to be at the games. The games were previously scheduled for 7pm.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the No. 20 ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, as announced this week. This marks the 13th consecutive AVCA poll in which the Lions have been nationally ranked.

The Frisco RoughRiders rallied for a pair of runs in the eighth inning but fell 4–3 to Springfield Wednesday night.

Down 4–1, the Riders plated a pair of runs in the eighth to draw within a run but were unable to complete the rally.

Tony Sanchez homered in the third to get the Riders on the board.

Leody Taveras pushed his on-base streak to 11 games with a single in the eighth.

And for the third consecutive night the Rangers won a game on their last at bat.

Texas wins 8–7 to take 3 out of 4 against Los Angeles. Hunter Pence finished with 2 hits and 3 RBIs including that game winner. Texas will begin a series with the white Sox tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:10.