Paris Sports 08.23.19

By Greg Higgins

Last night in football scrimmages, Paris outscored Denison 21–7 in their live half of action. The Wildcats scored on drives of 54 and 55 yards while the defense pitched in with a 48-yard fumble return for a score. Paris opens the season at pleasant grove next Friday night. That game will be broadcast on 101.9 KBUS.

North Lamar was outscored 14–7 in their live half against Pittsburg. The Panthers score came on a long run from Seth Parker. North Lamar’s defense also stopped the pirates on a 4th down inside the 5-yard line. North Lamar is on the road against Pottsboro to open the season. That game can be heard on Mix 107.7.

The Paris Ladycats volleyball team improves to 10–3 by beating Class 6A schools ARLINGTON Seguin, Dickinson, and Rowlett in pool play at the Forney tournament.

In other volleyball action, North Lamar will be in the White Oak tournament. Detroit plays in the Hughes Spring tournament. Chisum is at Maud tonight. Rivercrest hosts Linden Kildare while Yantis is at Clarksville.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly offered Ezekiel Elliott a new deal that would make him the NFL’s second-highest-paid running back behind only Todd Gurley, sources told ESPN’s, Ed Werder. The Cowboys are preparing for their dress rehearsal game tomorrow night against the Houston Texans.

And the Rangers dropped their first game with the White Sox 6–1. Texas only managed three hits on the night. One of those was an Elvis Andrus solo home run.

Those two teams play again tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:10.