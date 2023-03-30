Paris Steak Wars At South Main Iron 2023

Paris Steak Wars brings the heat in Downtown Paris, Texas

A prime event will spice things up in downtown Paris, Texas, next weekend as Paris Steak Wars enters its third year. The event is held at South Main Iron, features more than 1,000 prime ribeye steaks, and has raised more than $46,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Paris, Texas, since 2021.

Paris Steak Wars is organized by Iron Communities, a local nonprofit focused on supporting events that contribute to the local community. The board is excited to announce new additions to the ever-growing event.

The Friday night Pre-Party is free to attend and offers Happy Hour from 3-5 pm with local band Common Ground, taking the stage from 6-9 pm. During the Pre-Party, teams, and vendors will set up and prepare for things to heat up on Saturday for the main event.

“This year, we’re especially excited to add the Mechanical Bull,” said Board President Kris Estep. “The bull will be set up from 5-8 pm on Friday and 11 am-3 pm on Saturday.”

On Saturday, April 8, grills will fire up bright and early for gates to open at 9 am. While the event is free to attend, wristbands are required for access to the Steak Arena, where show-goers can taste appetizers and steak from every team. The steak will be served on a first-come basis starting at noon, and there is a limited supply; wristband holders are encouraged to arrive early!

“This year, we will welcome Philip Nance, Sons of Fannin, and Michael O’Neal Band on the big stage. We also have other vendors such as Royal Barbershop and Rigby’s Cigars on site,” said Iron Communities Vice Secretary JoKyle Varner.”

“The steaks are high this year with an even larger grand prize,” said Iron Communities Vice President Lea Emerson. “We’ve already seen an overwhelming response on pre-sales for tickets, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of support from sponsors, vendors, and teams.”

Anyone wanting to attend can purchase wristbands in advance, saving $5 per entry. An additional donation can be made, with all proceeds going directly to the Boys and Girls Club, for those that want to participate in the People’s Choice vote.

“We’ve yet again increased the steak count to accommodate the growing number of attendees. With new vendors and even more space than the previous years, we’re blown away at how this event has grown,” said Board Treasurer Brittany Barney-Burns. “We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and want to thank all those who have helped make it happen.”

Visit parissteakwars.com for event/ticket info.

Photos below are from last year’s Steak Wars