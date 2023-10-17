Paris Stockings For Seniors

RPM Staffing Professionals are holding their Third Annual Stockings for Seniors. Help light the spark of Christmas this season by donating items to stuff stockings for our senior citizen residents at local nursing homes.. • Spring Lake

• Home Place

• Legend Healthcare

• Pine Tree Ranch

• Paris Healthcare

• Stillhouse

• Brentwood Terrace

• Colonial Lodge

• Heritage House

• Paris Chalet.

Contact RPM Staffing to become a drop-off location or donate. For more info, call 903.785.1100 or stop by 2505 S. Church St., Paris.