Paris Storm Damage

Here is what we know this morning regarding the storms last evening and night:

Eighty-five customers remain without power as of 0700.

Down trees are blocking roads, partially or wholly at these locations:

400 SW 7th (passable)

Tudor and Fitzhugh (passable)

2100 W Cherry St (unknown)

1200 Jefferson Rd (not passable)

S Main St and E Washington St (not passable)

1700 NE 17th St (unknown)

500 NE 1st St (passable)

SE 24th and Culbertson St (not passable)

800 W Kaufman St (not passable)

1300 SE 19th St (passable)

1200 W Cherry St (not passable)

300 NE 2nd St (unknown)

600 E Houston St (not passable)

800 S Church St (unknown)

We do know that the City of Paris Public Works division personnel have been out almost all night working to clear these streets, so some may be open by now.

Structure Damage:

The wind blew the roof off structure 100-block of NW 12th Street

Residence Damaged in the 2100 block of W Kaufman

House fire by lightning strike 1500 Margaret

Roof Damage 200 Hearne

Carport & Residence Damage 800 Church.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.