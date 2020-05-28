Paris Summer Fun 2020 Community Program Open For Registrations

Summer Fun…Here We Come!

The City of Paris and CitySquare are excited to announce registration is now open for the Summer Fun 2020 Community Program. This six week morning program provides local youth ages 7-12 with low cost sports, health and fitness, reading, art, and crafting activities. Classes start June 15 and will be held outside at CitySquare, Oak Park and the Oak Park Pavilion at 2625 Bonham Street, Paris.

This year’s Summer Fun program will include a variety of classes like Soccer, Golf, Archery, Yoga,

Martial Arts, Kids in the Kitchen-Outdoors!, Yarn Crafts, Writing & Art, Jewelry Making, and Wood & Paper Crafts. In addition, there is an All Sports Camp, and Camp SMILE that combines park play, crafts, movies and more. Some programs run one week (Monday through Thursday mornings), while others are held one morning a week for several weeks. There’s also a free Water Fun & Pizza event each Friday at noon thanks to the Paris Fire Department. Classes cost between $15 and $40 for the entire session. Through a generous donation from CitySquare scholarships will be available.

Last year’s inaugural Summer Fun program was a success, giving local kids the chance to enjoy a fun and safe summer camp experience. With a few modifications to limit class size, encourage social distancing, and get kids outside enjoying the sunshine, this year’s camp will fully comply with Governor Abbott’s most current Minimum Standard Health Protocols.