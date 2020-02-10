Paris Takes District Title Plus Renegades Fall In Opener In Today’s Sports Update

Photo by Tony Corso (tonycorsoimages.com)

On Friday night, the Paris Wildcats defeated Pittsburg 82-50. The win ensures at least a tie for the District 15-4A boys basketball title. It’s the ninth championship in 13 years at PHS for head coach Billy Mack Steed and his 16th overall in 25 coaching seasons. Trevon Dennis led the way for Paris with 23 points.

The Lady Cats held on to beat Pittsburg 49-48 and clinched a playoff berth in doing so. With that win, the North Lamar Pantherettes also clinched a playoff spot despite losing to Liberty Eylau 58-43. North Lamar enjoyed an 11 point lead going to the fourth quarter but were outscored 33-7 in the final frame.

Other scores saw the North Lamar boys lose to LE 53-38. It was the Clarksville boys over Detroit 82-30. The Lady Tigers also beat Detroit 52-41.

The Chisum Mustangs clinched a playoff spot with a double Overtime 60-58 win at Chapel Hill while The Lady Mustangs fell 84-21 to the state Ranked Chapel Hill girls.

The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeated Commerce 42-39 to seal their place in the postseason. the Patriot boys lost to Commerce 78-29.

Honey Grove boys lost to Trenton 54-50. While the Lady Warriors topped Trenton 42-38.

The McCleod boys defeated Rivercrest 55-30. The lady Rebels lost 49-33.

Over 17 thousand fans attended Globe Life Park yesterday to watch the Dallas Renegades make their XFL debut. Dallas only managed three field goals as they lost to the St. Louis Battlehawks 15-9. Dallas will travel to Los Angles to play the Wildcats this Sunday at 2.

NBA

Boston Celtics 112 – Oklahoma City Thunder 111

Utah Jazz 114 – Houston Rockets 113

LSC

TAMUC

Lion Athletics named Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball standout Alexus Jones the Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week. She is the fifth different Lion to be named Defensive Player of the Week. It is the first time a team has had five different players named Player of the Week in a single season, based on the LSC digital archives. All five of the Lion primary starters received Defensive Player of the Week this season.

The No. 4 Lions roll to historic 98-49 win over UT-Tyler. Coach Jason Burton claims sole possession of the programs all-time wins mark as the Lions tie the school record for regular-season wins.

The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team lost a 2-0 decision to Rogers State on a rainy Sunday afternoon in the final day of the Best Western Plus Invitational.

REGION XIV

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) announced the addition of Connor Anderson to the Eagle Baseball coaching staff. Connor is a graduate of Southwestern Oklahoma State University, where he also served as an assistant coach upon his graduation. Coach Anderson comes to NTCC from TCS Post Grad Academy in McKinney, Texas.

NTCC Softball splits Day 1 of tournament play at Weatherford

Friday

G1 North Central 4 – NTCC 3

G2 NTCC 13 – Cowley 10

Saturday

G1 North Central 8 – NTCC 2

G2 Weatherford 11 – NTCC 7

NTCC Eagles sweep Home Opener

G1 NTCC 11 – Pratt 3

G2 NTCC – Pratt

G3 NTCC 12 – Pratt 5

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS

5A

No. 8 Royse City (26-5) 80 – Greenville 18

4A

Krum 47 – No. 2 Argyle (26-6) 43

3A

No. 11 Edgewood (25-5) host Rains next Tuesday

No. 12 Mineola (25-7) 74 – Lone Oak 24

No. 15 Winnsboro (23-7) 65 – Cooper 33

No. 17 Howe (23-5) 66 – Leonard 28

No. 21 Pottsboro (21-3) 43 – Gunter 34

2A

No. 25 Hawkins (26-1) at Big Sandy

1A

No. 2 Dodd City (27-4) OPEN

No. 11 Saltillo (28-7) 58 – Sulphur Bluff 30

Daingerfield 56 – Ore City 25

Hallsville 45 – Nacogdoches 26

Tyler Lee 35 – Longview 16

BOYS

5A

Mt Pleasant 45 – No. 8 Sulphur Springs (22-9) 31 Dist Champs

4A

No. 7 Argyle (25-3) 55 – Krum 29

No. 20 Paris (24-8 6-0) 82 – Pittsburg 50

3A

No. 14 Atlanta (26-4) 87 – Redwater 25

No. 18 Van Alstyne (23-6) 80 – Bonham 40

No. 22 Commerce (21-9) 78 – Prairiland 29

No. 23 Mineola (20-7) 66 – Lone Oak 26

2A

No. 11 Clarksville (18-9) 82 – Detroit 30

1A

No. 17 Saltillo (27-4) 68 – Sulphur Bluff 52

Chapel Hill TY 37 – Kilgore 34

Community 61 – Caddo Mills 57

Daingerfield 56 – Ore City 45

Lindale 51 – Texas High 46

Lindsey 69 – Sam Rayburn 35

Nacogdoches 61 – Hallsville 29

Sabine 40 – Winona 37

Troup 52 – Harmony 32

Van 54 – Canton 53

Van Alstyne 80 – Bonham 40

White Oak 59 – Gladewater 37

Whitesboro 55 – Ponder 53

Wolf City 65 – Blue Ridge 44

Yantis 61 – Fruitvale 59