The Paris Christmas 2022 Parade’s theme this year is TOYLAND! It happens Saturday December 3rd at 6PM. The parade stages and starts on the courthouse parking lot, proceeds South on 1st SW to the Plaza, East on Clarksville Street to 12th SE, turns North on 12th SE then West on Lamar Avenue back to the Courthouse. Food – Shopping – Live Music & More! Register your float at downtownptx.com.