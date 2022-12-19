Paris Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind

Donations Needed to Reach Annual Fundraising Goal

Paris, Texas – With only six days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Paris is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year. Every dollar donated supports programs that make a difference in people’s lives year-round in Paris.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” said Major Guy Watts of The Salvation Army. “We continue to see increased need from those affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs. As a result, the Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $50,000. We have raised $25,117.49 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those who come to us for assistance.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve, and the organization is optimistic that it can still reach its fundraising goal with the community’s support.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps!” said Major Watts. “The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays here in Paris. It means we can serve a meal to someone hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the red kettle campaign. However, it’s still possible and more accessible for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up as volunteer bellringers. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day, and time you would like to ring.

“If you can’t get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your home! Go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/ and select ‘Give to Our Virtual Kettle.’ Every gift helps,” said Major Watts.

For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, please call (903) 784-7548 or visit us online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/.