Paris Hosting 3rd Annual Tower City Comedy Festival

Paris, Texas: After dealing with the fall out of COVID and the pandemic’s uncertainty, Tower City Comedy Club announced the line up for the Third Annual Tower City Comedy Festival to be held March 26-27 Downtown Paris. “We were the last live comedy festival in the US in 2020, and now we are the first of 2021.” Said Comedian and organizer Daryl Felsberg. “We had no idea what we were up against and had to call “several audibles” in order to put it together,” Felsberg said that although it would not be as large as the 2020 campaign, which saw 12 sold-out shows and 70 plus comics, it would still be an incredible event. “I think we are all ready to get out of the house, to laugh and enjoy life again. I know the comics are.” Over 30 comics from all over the US will be in Paris that weekend to perform and attend workshops and network.

Headliners for the event include John Wessling (Comedy Central, Roast of Jeff Foxworthy, Last Comic Standing, and Live at Gotham), who will perform Friday night. Then Ralph Harris (in Dream Girls w/ Beyonce, Eddie Murphy, Evan Almighty, and Seinfeld) will close the main show Saturday night. Fans will also enjoy the “Off the Cuff” show, where comedians are given random subjects via a monitor shared with the audience had to create material instantly. Another popular event is the Tracy Kellett Roast Battle, where comics battle it out and roast each other for the crown. Last year Tracy (Colorado Springs, Co) was crowned queen and will host this year’s event.

Festival passes get you into all six shows and are transferable available online at www.towercitycomedyfestival.com. We issue a Fan kit with schedules to shows and venues and a tote bag and other fun stuff to those Pass Holders.

Thanks to our sponsors for their dedicated support. Paris Visitors Convention Council, Quality Care ER, Paris Air Conditioning, Sun Valley, Spangler’s, South Main Iron, 107, Paris Chevy, Roadrunner Service Center, American Towing and Recovery, East Texas Broadcasting, Scott’s Collision Repair, Paris CBD, Stone Title, David House Jewelry, Ballard Insurance, David’s Meat Market, Hampton Inn, 1st Street Media, and Downtown Coffee.

WHAT: Third Annual Tower City Comedy Festival

WHEN: March 26-27

WHERE: Various Locations (schedule and venison website)

WHO: 30 plus comedians from all over the USA

HOW MUCH: Festival Pass is $50 gets your fan kit and admission to all six shows.

FMI: www.towercitycomedyfestival.com