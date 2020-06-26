Paris To Resume Recycling

The City of Paris is about to relaunch its recycling program. The attached press release outlines the program that will start July 1. There will be a modification in the “where” to take the recyclables, but the “what” can be recycled will remain the same.

Thank you all for helping us get the word out. I am sure many of you are recyclers yourselves, and found it tough to throw all that paper/cardboard/tin & aluminum in the trash. Happy Days, there’s a place for it again.

If you have any questions please reach out to Edwayne Samis, Traffic & Sanitation Superintendent at 903.784.9266. You are also welcome to contact me, info below.

Reduce/Reuse/Recycle.

jtc