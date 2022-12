At 1:52 Tuesday morning, Paris Police were notified that someone had activated the emergency siren in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave. Unfortunately, the siren started a second time at 2:08 am. Since no emergency weather was in the immediate area, and the authorities had not activated the siren, they discovered that ants had invaded the electrical control box and had shorted out the circuit board. As a result, they deactivated it until crews could make the necessary repairs.