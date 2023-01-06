Paris Trash Collection Schedule

Due to the upcoming Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023, the trash collection schedule by the City of Paris will be temporarily changed as follows:
- If your regular scheduled day is Monday, we will collect on Tuesday, January 17.
- If your regular scheduled day is Tuesday, we will collect on Wednesday, January 18.
- If your regular scheduled day is Wednesday, we will collect on Thursday, January 19.
- If your regular scheduled day is Thursday, we will collect on Friday, January 20.
These changes are only for the week of January 16-20, 2023. We will return to our regular schedule beginning the week of January 22.
We collect bulk items on the usual Friday route. We ask citizens to call 903-784-9266 to schedule bulk pick-up as usual.
The Compost Site will be closed on Monday, January 16. As a reminder, during the winter season, the Compost Site is closed every Saturday between December 24 and February 25, 2023.