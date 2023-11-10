Paris Veterans Day Activities

Paris Junior College Veterans Day observances will begin at 11am today in DeShong Chapel and move outside to the PJC Veterans Memorial just north of the Administration building. The memorial site honors PJC students who gave their lives in the service of our country. To learn more about PJC assistance for veterans, contact Dillon at 903-782-0371 or mdillon@parisjc.edu.

A Veterans Day Program at Love Civic Center will be held tomorrow from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. The program includes a patriotic performance by the North Lamar High School orchestra. The guest speaker is Paris High Graduate and current Paris Mayor Reginald Hughes. Mr. Hughes is an honorably retired U.S. Navy Warrant Officer. The Red River Valley Veterans Memorial is hosting this Veterans Day program.