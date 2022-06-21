The Paris Visitors and Convention Council will host a new summer music series line-up that will be free to the public. The concerts will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors surrounding the fountain. All are welcome to bring a chair or blankets. The series begins this Thursday featuring Mike Ryan with opener Jared Mitchell Band.
