The Paris Visitors and Convention Council will host a new summer music series line-up that will be free to the public. The concerts will be on the square with a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors surrounding the fountain. All are welcome to bring a chair or blankets.  The series begins this Thursday featuring Mike Ryan with opener Jared Mitchell Band. 

