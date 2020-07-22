Paris Volleyball Try-Outs

Volleyball Tryouts Start on August 3rd

Report to the gym at 8:00 am for check-in

Be on the court at 8:30

1st session 8:30 – 10:30 am

Break( Lunch) 10:30 – 12:30

2nd Session 12:30- 2:00 pm

August 4th

1st Session 8:30–10:30 am

Break ( Lunch) 10:30 -12:30

2nd Session 12:30 – 2:00

Teams form after the second session

Masks need to be worn in the building until we start at 8:30. They will be able to take them off when we begin. Please bring knee pads, athletic shoes, and water.

Make sure you have a physical on file, or you will not be able to try-out.