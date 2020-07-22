" /> Paris Volleyball Try-Outs – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
North Texas Paving Group Header
Mark Patrick Header Virtual 2020
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Paris Volleyball Try-Outs

4 mins ago

Volleyball Tryouts Start on August 3rd

Report to the gym at 8:00 am for check-in

Be on the court at 8:30

1st session 8:30 – 10:30 am

Break( Lunch) 10:30 – 12:30

2nd Session 12:30- 2:00 pm

August 4th

1st Session 8:30–10:30 am

Break ( Lunch) 10:30 -12:30

2nd Session 12:30 – 2:00

Teams form after the second session

Masks need to be worn in the building until we start at 8:30. They will be able to take them off when we begin. Please bring knee pads, athletic shoes, and water. 

Make sure you have a physical on file, or you will not be able to try-out.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     