As temperatures fell below freezing with snow today, warming centers are open in Paris. The Salvation Army at 350 W. Kaufman St. will have a warming shelter today and Tuesday. Lamar Avenue Church of Christ will be open until at least 4pm as a daytime warming shelter. If needed, they will also be open tomorrow from 7am-noon. For more information or to volunteer can call the Salvation Army at 903-784-7548 or Lamar Avenue Church of Christ at 903-785-0387.