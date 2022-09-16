Paris Weekend Activities

Visit Paris presents Gene Watson in concert tonight at 6:30 at the Love Civic Center. Tickets are available at L-C-C Ticket Bud Dot Com and the door. A full bar will be open, along with merchandise from Gene Watson. Visit Paris, in partnership with KOYN 93.9, is sponsoring the event.

It’s the “The Paris Pair” Trail Racing Across Texas Saturday. Races start at the Eiffel Tower, proceeding on the North East Texas Trail back to the Eiffel Tower. For more info, call 903-784-2501. Events get underway at 5:45 am, with the pre-race packet pick-ups and races held throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. A link to details about the races is on our website.

Adopt a pet today and give a dog or cat a forever home. Look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco tomorrow. And if you have a pet, make arrangements to have them spayed or neutered.