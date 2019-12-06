Paris Weekend Festivities

The Annual Free Christmas in Fair Park is set for today (Dec 6) from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and tomorrow (Dec 7) from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Paris-Lamar County Fairgrounds. There will be arts, gifts, food, children’s entertainment and pictures with Santa.

The Boys and Girls Club of Paris will hold its 70th annual auction today at 6:00 pm at the Gibraltar Hotel. The auction, which is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will run until all the items are bid. Items to be auctioned include music memorabilia from the Oak Ridge Boys, sports memorabilia from Dallas sports teams, vacation packages, and more.

First Christian Church, at 780 20th Street N.E. in Paris, is hosting a free breakfast for all first responders in appreciation of their service to the community. Breakfast includes pancakes and sausage, orange juice, and coffee from Paris Coffee Company. The breakfast will start at 8:15 am and run through 9:30 am.

The Paris Skeet and Trap Shotgun Sports Club, in Paris, is hosting a Toys for Tots benefit shoot on Saturday at 9:00 am at 4867 Farm Road 79. Bring a new unwrapped toy of a value of $25.00 or more, or a cash donation of $25.00 or greater. Bring your Shotgun and a minimum of 50 rounds of ammo. Lunch is at noon at Paris Harley Davidson.

The annual Paris Christmas Parade is tomorrow night (Dec 7). The theme this year is “Christmas Through the Decades.” It starts at 6:00 pm downtown.

Saturday (Dec 7), Crime Stoppers presents the Holly Jolly Fun Run. There will be on-site registration at 8:00 am. Runs start at 9:00 am for the 5K, 10:00 am for the 1k, and 10:15 am for the Pet Run. To Enter in the Holly Jolly Fun Run Go Online to www.785TIPS.com.