Paris Weekend Preivew

MARRIAGE CONFERENCE – Escape the Ordinary – You’ll hear from Christian marriage expert Jimmy Evans, Dave and Ashley Willis, and many other leading speakers about the secrets to a healthy, thriving marriage. At XO, you can expect dynamic teachings, great fellowship, and an inspiring environment that will help you and your spouse escape the ordinary and build a strong marriage.

Friday, May 3rd FROM 6:30 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

Saturday, May 4th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Paris Church of God 1400 Bonham Street, Paris – (903) 784-6169 No charge to attend – Limited Seating is Available.

—

Stroll the streets of Downtown Paris for the Cinco De Mayo Art Walk. See artist at work. Each participating store will have art on display. Many will be demonstrating. Look for the flags and balloons!

—

Saturday is Kids Safe Saturday. A Great chance for kids to be up close and personal with fire trucks, police cars and ambulances. Also get free stuff and learn how children can stay safe.

And Saturday is Opening Day for the Paris Farmers Market. Local vendors with all kinds of goodness from produce to farm to table beef. Come down and have some Paris Coffee and a treat from Paris Bakery!

—

It’s Almost Here, So You Start To Day Dream About All The Different Kinds Of Crawfish And Cajun Sausage You Can Eat. Your Mouth Starts To Water And Your Taste Buds Are Going Crazy. Is It May Fourth Yet? Saturday May Fourth It’s The Claws For Caddo Crawfish Boil At The Lamar County Fairgrounds. Benefiting The Valley Of The Caddo Museum And Cultural Center. Plus Live Music And A Silent Auction. It’s The Claws For Caddo Crawfish Boil. Saturday May Fourth At The Lamar County Fairgrounds. For Tickets Visit Caddo Crawfish Paris Dot Com

—