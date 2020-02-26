Paris Weekend Preview

Join the National Wild Turkey Federation for their annual banquet in Clarksville at the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church Thursday, February 27. Doors open at 6:00 pm and dinner starts at 7:30 followed by live and silent auctions. For ticket information or to be a table sponsor contact Daniel Roraback at 903-219-1874.

—

The Annual Lamar County Human Resources Council Mardi Gras Fundraiser is coming Friday night February 28 at the Love Civic Center at 7:00 pm. It is their largest fundraiser of the year. This night benefits Meals on Wheels, Gifts of Love, Senior Centers, and our other Supportive Services. This is a casual fun-filled night with a full Cajun-style dinner, complimentary adult beverages, a live band, live & silent auction, and much more! Tickets are $75 or a full table for $600. For tickets call 903-784-2580 and come out for Mardi Gras 2020. It’s the most fun you’ll have all year!

—

The Powdery VFD Chili supper is Saturday, Feb 29, at Aaron Parker Elementary School from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. The cost is a donation and there are awesome auction items.

—