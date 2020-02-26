" /> Paris Weekend Preview – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Weekend Preview

9 hours ago

Join the National Wild Turkey Federation for their annual banquet in Clarksville at the McKenzie Memorial United Methodist Church Thursday, February 27. Doors open at 6:00 pm and dinner starts at 7:30 followed by live and silent auctions. For ticket information or to be a table sponsor contact Daniel Roraback at 903-219-1874.

The Annual Lamar County Human Resources Council Mardi Gras Fundraiser is coming Friday night February 28 at the Love Civic Center at 7:00 pm. It is their largest fundraiser of the year. This night benefits Meals on Wheels, Gifts of Love, Senior Centers, and our other Supportive Services. This is a casual fun-filled night with a full Cajun-style dinner, complimentary adult beverages, a live band, live & silent auction, and much more! Tickets are $75 or a full table for $600. For tickets call 903-784-2580 and come out for Mardi Gras 2020. It’s the most fun you’ll have all year!

The Powdery VFD Chili supper is Saturday, Feb 29, at Aaron Parker Elementary School from 4:00 until 8:00 pm. The cost is a donation and there are awesome auction items. 

