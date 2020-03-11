Paris Weekend Preview

Friday March 13th the Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser at RRV Fairgrounds from 6-8pm. $12 all you can eat. Kids 10 and under $8. Kids 3 and under eat free. There will also be an awesome silent auction.

Hugo Parkinson Support Group Sat. March 14, 2020 2:00 PM Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East) Hugo. SPEAKER: Bruce McIntyre, Executive Director, Parkinson Foundation of Oklahoma. Topic: Creating Better Days with Parkinson’s If you have questions about Parkinson’s, please join us to receive factual information. EVERYONE IS WELCOME Refreshments will be served. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Linda: 580-743-1983 Martha: 580-326-9195 580-317-3323

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser to raise money for a new Medical/Command vehicle this Saturday (14th) beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Deport School Cafeteria. Price is Donations Only and the menu will consist of Chili, Pinto Beans and Ham, Taco Soup, Stew, Chicken Spaghetti and more. Tea and water will be included as will a dessert. There will also be live and silent auctions. If anyone would like to donate a dessert or has questions call Nanalee Nichols at 903-905-3884 or Sunny Whitney at 903-715-2810.