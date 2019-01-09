Paris Weekend Preview

The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s Snowflakes & Diamonds Gala is this Saturday at 6PM at the Love Civic Center. The event will feature dinner, dancing and a live & silent Auction. Tickets are $50. Call (903) 783-1922 for information.

Archers for Christ of Paris will host its season opening shoot on Saturday at 10am. The Club is located on Caviness Road. Everyone interested in archery or who shoots a bow no matter what their skill level, is welcome to attend . Shoot fees are $15.00 for non- members and $10.00 for members. For more information, call 903-905-1355 and leave a message.