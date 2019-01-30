Paris Weekend Preview

Registration for Paris Optimist Baseball will be held Saturdays, February 2nd & 9th from 10am until 2pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Leagues are available for players who will be at least 3 years old through no older than 14 years old on April 30, 2019.

—

Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers Saturday February 2nd at Paris Harley it’s Mix It Up and Stew It. Come out at eat starting at 12:30! Purchase tickets to taste award winning stew recipes from all over Lamar and Red River counties! For more information, please contact: LRRCCS Executive Director 903-715-0270 or Email to Ed@785Tips.com

—

Roanoke Masonic Lodge 860 in Garrett’s Bluff is having a fundraising pancake breakfast Saturday morning February 2nd from 6am till they’re gone at the Lodge in Garrett’s Bluff. Proceeds benefit the Lodge’s scholarship funds.