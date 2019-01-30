Paris Weekend Preview

Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Registration for Paris Optimist Baseball will be held Saturdays, February 2nd & 9th from 10am until 2pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. Leagues are available for players who will be at least 3 years old through no older than 14 years old on April 30, 2019.

Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers Saturday February 2nd at Paris Harley it’s Mix It Up and Stew It. Come out at eat starting at 12:30! Purchase tickets to taste award winning stew recipes from all over Lamar and Red River counties! For more information, please contact: LRRCCS Executive Director 903-715-0270 or Email to Ed@785Tips.com

Roanoke Masonic Lodge 860 in Garrett’s Bluff is having a fundraising pancake breakfast Saturday morning February 2nd from 6am till they’re gone at the Lodge in Garrett’s Bluff. Proceeds benefit the Lodge’s scholarship funds.

