Paris Wildcat National Signing

National Signing Day will be this coming Wednesday, February 6, 2019. This is one day that, if you can come, it would be fantastic. The signing will take place at Paris High Cafeteria at 10:00 a.m.

I am so proud to say, that we have six young men, who will be signing that morning. The athletes are Vershaud Richardson. He is going to Arkansas State, Gerald Palmer, going to South West Oklahoma, Elijah Ellis, is signing with Baylor, James Neal, with Abilene Christian; Kobe Savage, is signing with Texas A & M-Commerce and last but not least Jaylen Henderson, is going to Missouri State. We can proudly say the total amount of money, being granted to these remarkable young men, amounts to $680,192.00.

You are invited to come next Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. and help us congratulate these fine young men.