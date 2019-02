Paris Wildcat Schedule

Tuesday 2-5

Wildcat and Ladycat vs. Pleasant Grove at Wildcat Gym starting at 4:30 pm.

Wildcat Soccer vs. Liberty Eylau at Wildcat Stadium 6:00 pm

The Burgerland Trailer is at PHS for Prom Fundraiser from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Ladycat Soccer at Mt Pleasant 5:30 pm

Wednesday 2-6

National Signing Day. Six athletes sign at 10:00 am.

Thursday 2-7

PHS Tennis Tournament at PHS Tennis Courts 8:00 am.

PHS Powerlifting Tournament at Wildcat Gym 4:15 pm

Friday 2-8

PHS Tennis Tournament at PHS Tennis Courts

Saturday 2-9

Wildcat Baseball vs. Denison scrimmage at Wildcat Baseball Field (TBA)