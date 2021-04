WILDCAT SOCCER WINS AGAIN!

Regional Semifinals are the next round when Paris Wildcat Soccer takes on Celina Bobcats Tuesday (Apr 6) at 7:00 pm at Denison. Paris is the home team.

Ladycat Softball vs. Gilmer at Gilmer Tuesday at 6:00 pm.

Wildcat Baseball vs. Gilmer at Gilmer 6:00 pm, admission Free