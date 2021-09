Wildcat Fr & JV Football vs. Farmersville at Farmersville

September 2, 2021

Kick-off is at 5:30

Tickets to be purchased online at:

Ticket Spicket

Purchase Tickets for Farmersville Farmer Games Here:

https://ticketspicket.com/

Just click the blue link that pops up

Student $3.00 and $4.00 for adult

The stadium address is:

499 North State Hwy 78

Farmersville, TX 75442

Be safe traveling, please!