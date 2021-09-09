Paris Wildcat – Sports

Paris Junior High Football vs. Pleasant Grove Game Ticket Information

Here is the information for Thursday PJH Games at PGHS:

Tickets are sold the day of the game only at pghawks.com, and select the tickets tab. $4 adults / $2 students. District passes accepted.

ALL VISITING PARKING IS ON MCKNIGHT ROAD by the Tennis Courts. Team bus may enter on Hawk Drive.

PG will be in all BLACK with all four Teams…Paris White

The 7th/8th B Teams will play a scrimmage at 4:30 sharp. The scrimmage will have (4) ten-minute running clock quarters. The 7th B OFF on one side while 8 B DEF goes on the other side. Flip that and do that rotation for four quarters. The 7th A should start within about 7-10 minutes after B games.

The address of Pleasant Grove is 5406 McKnight Road, Texarkana.

Tickets must be purchased online at www.pghawks.com under the TICKETS tab.

VARSITY TICKETS will be available to buy this week before the game.

Unfortunately, CASH TICKETS will not be available for purchase at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the game but must be purchased online at www.pghawks.com under the tickets tab.

Pleasant Grove will accept District Passes.

I do not have information on Senior Passes. I am in the process of getting that information for you.

You can access all visitor parking at the front of our school at 8500 McKnight Rd. No visiting parking will be allowed via Hawk Lane.

Pleasant Grove will live-stream games via Texarkana Gameday.

You may access streaming via:

Texarkana Gameday youtube channel (4K), Texarkana Gameday Facebook (1080p)

KBUS 101.9 will be broadcasting from Pleasant Grove. It is always a pleasure to listen to them if you can’t make the game.

I have attached a copy of the stadium map. It may help with your parking.

Be safe driving and enjoy the evening!

Pleasant Grove accepts senior citizen passes at ball games!

However, you can not walk up to the gate and say you are a senior citizen and get into the game. You have to be 62 or older to obtain a pass, and the Paris Wildcat office has the tickets.

