Paris Wildcat – Sports

9-30-21

Wildcat Football, Sub Varsity vs. Anna

One game at 5:30 at Wildcat Stadium

10-1-21

Ladycat Volleyball vs. Liberty Eylau at Wildcat Gym

Varsity, Fr. and JV, 4:30, 6:00

Wildcat Football vs. Anna Coyotes at Anna

Kick-off at 7:30

Address: Coyote Stadium-1201 N. Powell Parkway, Anna 75409

Ticket Link: https://www.gocoyoteu.com/HTtickets

Visitor seating on the East side of the field.

Visitor Parking on the South Side of the Stadium

Entry gates are located on both the north and south ends of the stadium and will open one hour 30 minutes before the start of the game.

Ticket costs: $7.00 and $5.00

No outside food or drink is allowed in the stadium.

If you have a clear purse, please use it. Otherwise, you will be subject to search.

10-2-21

Cross Country at Mt. Pleasant starting at 9:00 am

Our Senior Citizen passes, District passes, THSCA is accepted at the Football game this Friday, 10-1-21, at Coyote Stadium.

Breast Cancer Awareness Shirts Volleyball – the shirt order forms if you want to buy a shirt for our Breast Cancer Awareness game on Oct. 12 are here. Please turn in money to the athletic department by Oct. 6 before 10:00 am. Thank you!