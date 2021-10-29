Paris Wildcat – Sports

Ladycat Volleyball Playoff vs. North Lamar will be at Wildcat Gym on Friday (Oct 29) at 6:00 pm.

Go, Ladycats, Go!

This week, the Wildcat boys played in the Longview District Preview at the beautiful but tuff Tempest Golf Club outside Gladewater. Mason Napier made a very uncharacteristic triple bogey on a par three and still finished second place individual one shot behind Hallsville’s Cameron Reed* (74) with a 3-over 75. (Interestingly, the golf professional at Tempest is former Paris High principal Randy Wade). All other posted scores and pic are attached.

*Hallsville’s Reed shot 74. NL scores were 100, 102, 104, 108, and 118.