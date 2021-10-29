Paris Wildcat – Sports

Ladycat Volleyball Playoff vs. North Lamar will be at Wildcat Gym on Friday (Oct 29) at 6:00 pm.
Go, Ladycats, Go!
This week, the Wildcat boys played in the Longview District Preview at the beautiful but tuff Tempest Golf Club outside Gladewater. Mason Napier made a very uncharacteristic triple bogey on a par three and still finished second place individual one shot behind Hallsville’s Cameron Reed* (74) with a 3-over 75. (Interestingly, the golf professional at Tempest is former Paris High principal Randy Wade). All other posted scores and pic are attached.
*Hallsville’s Reed shot 74. NL scores were 100, 102, 104, 108, and 118.
|Mount Pleasant 1st
|TOTAL
|Hallsville 2nd
|TOTAL
|Pine Tree 3rd
|TOTAL
|Matthew Peterson
|80
|Nick Smith
|78
|Marshall Daugbjerg 3rd
|76
|Brady Sisk
|80
|Cameron Reed 1st
|71
|Kylan Liedtke
|77
|Kade Strickland
|85
|Caden Reed
|87
|Hayes
|94
|George Burrows
|85
|Cooper Wright
|90
|James Brogen
|91
|Sam Sloan
|83
|Trey Crafton
|94
|Adam Mosly
|96
|TEAM TOTAL:
|328
|TEAM TOTAL:
|329
|TEAM TOTAL:
|338
|Longview
|TOTAL
|Sulphur Springs
|TOTAL
|Paris
|TOTAL
|Anthony Holyfield
|92
|Caler Kestina
|84
|Mason Napier 2nd
|75
|Keagan Jordan
|91
|Luke Dietze
|89
|Adam Clement
|90
|Aden Fite
|92
|Wayne Hinton
|100
|Tyler Day
|107
|Will Lenhart
|90
|Tripp Smith
|96
|Carson Day
|98
|Samuel Sherman
|99
|Jaden Vititow
|119
|TEAM TOTAL:
|365
|TEAM TOTAL:
|369
|TEAM TOTAL:
|370
|Hudson
|TOTAL
|Mount Pleasant
|TOTAL
|Marshall
|TOTAL
|Collin Ross
|82
|Claton Brison
|88
|Zachary Smith
|91
|David Hendry
|107
|Jackson Stone
|94
|Brooks Fitts
|116
|Reminton Ruff
|91
|Micah Tucker
|120
|Graham Smith
|108
|Tryston Mcgee
|104
|Mathew Tucker
|113
|Sam Abney
|118
|Connor Harkins
|106
|TEAM TOTAL:
|383
|TEAM TOTAL:
|415
|TEAM TOTAL:
|433
|Longview 2
|TOTAL
|North Lamar
|TOTAL
|New Diana
|TOTAL
|Preston Hatfield
|99
|Hunter Kuhlengel
|Dawson Windschitl
|90
|Noe Valencia
|111
|Cole Fendley
|Peyto Vickers
|91
|Samuel Jackson
|114
|Case Fenley
|Tyler Fox
|97
|Matthew Sadlin
|Aran McClesky
|TEAM TOTAL:
|TEAM TOTAL:
|TEAM TOTAL:
|Christain Heritage
|TOTAL
|Texas High
|TOTAL
|Isaac Adams
|76
|Evan Sutton
|95
|Gavin Smith
|111
|Sulphur Springs
|TOTAL
|Jake Armstrong
|106