Paris Wildcat – Sports

Ladycat Volleyball Playoff vs. North Lamar will be at Wildcat Gym on Friday (Oct 29) at 6:00 pm. 

Go, Ladycats, Go!

 

This week, the Wildcat boys played in the Longview District Preview at the beautiful but tuff Tempest Golf Club outside Gladewater. Mason Napier made a very uncharacteristic triple bogey on a par three and still finished second place individual one shot behind Hallsville’s Cameron Reed* (74) with a 3-over 75. (Interestingly, the golf professional at Tempest is former Paris High principal Randy Wade). All other posted scores and pic are attached.

*Hallsville’s Reed shot 74. NL scores were 100, 102, 104, 108, and 118.

Mount Pleasant   1st TOTAL Hallsville 2nd TOTAL Pine Tree 3rd TOTAL
Matthew Peterson 80 Nick Smith 78 Marshall Daugbjerg 3rd 76
Brady Sisk 80 Cameron Reed    1st 71 Kylan Liedtke 77
Kade Strickland 85 Caden Reed 87 Hayes 94
George Burrows 85 Cooper Wright 90 James Brogen 91
Sam Sloan 83 Trey Crafton 94 Adam Mosly 96
TEAM TOTAL: 328 TEAM TOTAL: 329 TEAM TOTAL: 338
Longview TOTAL Sulphur Springs TOTAL Paris TOTAL
Anthony Holyfield 92 Caler Kestina 84 Mason Napier    2nd 75
Keagan Jordan 91 Luke Dietze 89 Adam Clement 90
Aden Fite 92 Wayne Hinton 100 Tyler Day 107
Will Lenhart 90 Tripp Smith 96 Carson Day 98
Samuel Sherman 99 Jaden Vititow 119
TEAM TOTAL: 365 TEAM TOTAL: 369 TEAM TOTAL: 370
Hudson TOTAL Mount Pleasant TOTAL Marshall TOTAL
Collin Ross 82 Claton Brison 88 Zachary Smith 91
David Hendry 107 Jackson Stone 94 Brooks Fitts 116
Reminton Ruff 91 Micah Tucker 120 Graham Smith 108
Tryston Mcgee 104 Mathew Tucker 113 Sam Abney 118
Connor Harkins 106
TEAM TOTAL: 383 TEAM TOTAL: 415 TEAM TOTAL: 433
Longview 2 TOTAL North Lamar TOTAL New Diana TOTAL
Preston Hatfield 99 Hunter Kuhlengel Dawson Windschitl 90
Noe Valencia 111 Cole Fendley Peyto Vickers 91
Samuel Jackson 114 Case Fenley Tyler Fox 97
Matthew Sadlin
Aran McClesky
TEAM TOTAL: TEAM TOTAL: TEAM TOTAL:
Christain Heritage TOTAL Texas High TOTAL
Isaac Adams 76 Evan Sutton 95
Gavin Smith 111
Sulphur Springs TOTAL
Jake Armstrong 106

