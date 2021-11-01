Paris Wildcat – Sports

VOLLEYBALL

Ladycat Bi-District Volleyball vs. Henderson Lions Play-off is Tuesday (Nov 2) at 6:30 pm at Paris high school gym. You can get your tickets on GoFan.co, and the cost is $2.00 for Students and $5.00 for Adults.

The doors will not be open until 6:00 pm. Senior citizens, THSCA, TGCA, District 15 & 16 Administrative Passes will be accepted.

FOOTBALL

Paris vs. Argyle Eagle

The stadium is at

191 US Hwy 377 — Argyle, Texas 76226

Argyle ISD uses HomeTown Ticketing. You can purchase your tickets through the HomeTown Fan app or at this link: www.bit.ly/argyleisd-tickets. All events are entirely cashless, and there will be no sales at the gate. There is a QR code posted at the entrance. Tickets are $7 for adults & $5 for students, and they are final, with no refunds or exchanges.

Argyle ISD has implemented a clear bag policy that they strictly enforce. Prohibited items include large purses, camera bags, and backpacks.

Fans at Eagle Stadium that leave the game are NOT allowed to re-enter at any time. It is stadium policy, and they enforce it, and it applies to any stage of the game. Take any items that you will need for the duration of the entire length of your stay at the game.

Argyle ISD does not allow outside food or beverages into the stadium, and they strictly enforce this rule. Concessions will be available with cash & credit cards accepted.

It is illegal to carry weapons to athletic events. The Texas Penal Code Section 46.03 prohibits people explicitly, with or without a valid license to carry, from having a gun at school athletic events or any place on the campus grounds where a school activity is taking place.