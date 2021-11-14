Paris Wildcat – Sports

Stephenville vs. Paris Wildcats, at Denton Friday 7:30 pm

Information from Denton ISD concerning Tickets:

Fans can begin buying tickets by noon on Sunday (Nov 14) at https://gofan.co/app/school/TX12422.

Denton does not accept cash, and all sales are online. Denton will not take a printout or screenshot of the online ticket, and masks are optional but encouraged. No refunds once tickets are purchased, and all sales are final.

KBUS 101.9 will be there to broadcast the game on the radio. If I receive any more information, I will be glad to share it with you.

Stephenville vs. Paris Wildcats

The playoff site is CH Collins Athletic Complex at Denton ISD

Friday (Nov 19) at 7:30 pm

Paris will be the Home Team

Adult tickets will be $6.00 and Student $4.00

The Passes Accepted will be THSCA, TGCA, District 5 & 7 Administrator.