Paris Wildcat – Sports

Kings Sports has gotten requests for the Football Playoff T-shirts. So, Kings Sports will make it happen for those who would like to purchase one with their player’s name of choice. There is only one caveat; It will only be Monday (Nov 29) from 9:00 until 3:00 pm to place an order. After that, you can call and place the order, and you can pay over the phone. You also can run by the store and pay them for the shirt and place your order. The shirts will be $15.00 a shirt, 2X and up is $17.00. The shirts hopefully will then be available on Monday (Nov 29). King Sports phone number is 784-2465.

Please do not call the Athletic Department to order shirts. We are closed next week for Thanksgiving, and Derek Lamb at King’s will be taking care of the shirts for you.