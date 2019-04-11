Paris Wildcat – Sports

Let us wish the Ladycat soccer team good luck! They will head to Tyler Friday (Apr 12).

Ladycat Soccer will play Melissa Friday (Apr 12) at 6:30 pm in the Regional Semi-Final in Tyler’s Trinity Mother Francis Stadium!

Entry to the stadium update: They will accept THSCA, TGCA, TASCO passes. Entrance to the stadium will cost $7.00 for adults and $4.00 for students.

Ladies the only handbag/purse you can take in the stadium is a clear bag, just like they do at other stadiums.

You may also go into Texas Bob.com for directions. Be safe and have fun at the game.