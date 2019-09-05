Paris Wildcat – Sports

Friday Night Football is almost upon us. I wanted to share a few items with everyone. I am hoping that this will be very helpful for you.

We are playing Terrell Friday Night, the original schedule said the games will start at 7:00, all of the Varsity games will be played beginning at 7:30. The Front Gate will be opened at 6:00 pm on Friday Night.

I will be selling General Admission and Student tickets from my office at the Field House on Friday, starting at 8:00 am until 2:00 pm. I DO NOT have Reserved Tickets for sale at my office. The school store at the High School will be selling Student and General Admission tickets. The prices for Students is $3.00, and General Admission is $5.00. At the gate on Friday Night General Admission is $6.00 and $10.00 for Reserved. I really need to ask a favor, please don’t bring $100.00 bills to buy a couple of tickets. It is hard to keep change supplied for the ticket sellers.

For the first time, we are opening a second Home Side Window, which will be clearly marked. The New Ticket Booth is where you will buy your Reserved Tickets for the evening, the best part, you may buy your tickets with a credit card or cash. If you need to purchase general admission with a credit card you may also acquire your tickets there.

Senior Citizens, District and UIL passes are admitted free. Employee and one other are admitted free and please wear a badge.

We are going to have a Fantastic Evening! Homecoming! Our Awesome Band, they are the best! Of course, Wildcat Football!

Let’s Play Football

You can go online anytime this week to gofan.co/pariswildcats and purchase reserved tickets for the game Friday night. Just select season tickets or individual game tickets and complete your purchase. No waiting in line.