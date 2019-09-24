Paris Wildcat – Sports

GREAT JOB CROSS COUNTRY!

Paris high and junior high competed at the North Lamar invitational cross country meet last Thursday. Five out of the six Paris teams won 1st place! There were eight schools in attendance.

VB: 1st

JVB: 1st

JHB: 1st

VG: 3rd

JVG: 1st

JHG: 1st

