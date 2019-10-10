Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019

Paris Wildcat – Sports

4 hours ago

 

Instead of acknowledging the teachers in between games, we are going to do it at the beginning. Varsity will be at 4:30, and their teacher will get announced with them. JV will follow after Varsity and will do the same thing.

Please come out and support the Ladycat Volleyball Team tomorrow night as we take on Pleasant Grove!

Go Ladycat’s Go!

 

JV and Freshman Football Games will be at Wildcat Stadium Tonight. Paris vs. Celina. Freshman will kick off at 5:00, and then JV should be kicking off at 6:30. Come on out and support the athletes. Tickets are $2.00 for students and $4:00 for adults, and Senior citizens are free, UIL, District, and Teachers with a badge, and one other can get in free.

Maybe the rain will hold off till we can get the games played. See you at the game.

 
 Varsity Boys
Denison
Tanglewood
Conditions:  Sunny 75 October 7, 2019
10-15 North Wind 12 Teams  66 Players
Team Scores Top 25 Individual Scores
1 Plano West 320 1 Garrett Townsend 71 Pottsboro
2 Pottsboro 330 2 Matt Comegys 75 Plano West
3 Paris 337 Andrew Gibson 75 Argyle-Liberty
4 Plano East 338 4 Davis Fritz 78 Plano West
5 Callisburg 342 Parker Samuelson 78 Sherman
6 McKinney North 348 6 Mason Napier 79 Paris
7 Argyle-Liberty 358 7 Jack Estes 80 Pottsboro
8 The Colony 363 8 Collin Waterhouse 81 Plano East
9 North Lamar 374 Hayden Stricker 81 Plano East
10 Sherman 378 Zack Moerschell 81 Callisburg
11 Krum 413 11 Tommy Chen 82 Plano West
12 Denison 422 12 Alex Vestal 83 McKinney North
13 13 Tate Lewis 84 Paris
14
14 Shomix Ghoshal 85 Plano West
15 Jackson Nottingham 85 North Lamar
16 17 Jaydon Song 86 Plano West
17 Tucker McDonald 86 The Colony
18 Kameron Scott 86 North Lamar
19 19 Holden Stone 87 Paris
20 Tyler Harvey 87 Paris
21 Garrett Rae 87 Plano East
22 Logan Bronnenberg 87 Callisburg
23 Kaden Bullock 87 Callisburg
24 Jaron Chandler 87 Callisburg
25 Cameron Williamson 87 McKinney North
26

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     