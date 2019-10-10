Paris Wildcat – Sports

Instead of acknowledging the teachers in between games, we are going to do it at the beginning. Varsity will be at 4:30, and their teacher will get announced with them. JV will follow after Varsity and will do the same thing.
Please come out and support the Ladycat Volleyball Team tomorrow night as we take on Pleasant Grove!
Go Ladycat’s Go!
JV and Freshman Football Games will be at Wildcat Stadium Tonight. Paris vs. Celina. Freshman will kick off at 5:00, and then JV should be kicking off at 6:30. Come on out and support the athletes. Tickets are $2.00 for students and $4:00 for adults, and Senior citizens are free, UIL, District, and Teachers with a badge, and one other can get in free.
Maybe the rain will hold off till we can get the games played. See you at the game.
|Varsity Boys
|
|Denison
|Tanglewood
|Conditions: Sunny 75
|October 7, 2019
|10-15 North Wind
|12 Teams 66 Players
|Team Scores
|Top 25 Individual Scores
|1
|Plano West
|320
|1
|Garrett Townsend
|71
|Pottsboro
|2
|Pottsboro
|330
|2
|Matt Comegys
|75
|Plano West
|3
|Paris
|337
|Andrew Gibson
|75
|Argyle-Liberty
|4
|Plano East
|338
|4
|Davis Fritz
|78
|Plano West
|5
|Callisburg
|342
|Parker Samuelson
|78
|Sherman
|6
|McKinney North
|348
|6
|Mason Napier
|79
|Paris
|7
|Argyle-Liberty
|358
|7
|Jack Estes
|80
|Pottsboro
|8
|The Colony
|363
|8
|Collin Waterhouse
|81
|Plano East
|9
|North Lamar
|374
|Hayden Stricker
|81
|Plano East
|10
|Sherman
|378
|Zack Moerschell
|81
|Callisburg
|11
|Krum
|413
|11
|Tommy Chen
|82
|Plano West
|12
|Denison
|422
|12
|Alex Vestal
|83
|McKinney North
|13
|13
|Tate Lewis
|84
|Paris
|14
|
|14
|Shomix Ghoshal
|85
|Plano West
|15
|Jackson Nottingham
|85
|North Lamar
|16
|17
|Jaydon Song
|86
|Plano West
|17
|Tucker McDonald
|86
|The Colony
|18
|Kameron Scott
|86
|North Lamar
|19
|19
|Holden Stone
|87
|Paris
|20
|Tyler Harvey
|87
|Paris
|21
|Garrett Rae
|87
|Plano East
|22
|Logan Bronnenberg
|87
|Callisburg
|23
|Kaden Bullock
|87
|Callisburg
|24
|Jaron Chandler
|87
|Callisburg
|25
|Cameron Williamson
|87
|McKinney North
|26