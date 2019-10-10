Paris Wildcat – Sports

Instead of acknowledging the teachers in between games, we are going to do it at the beginning. Varsity will be at 4:30, and their teacher will get announced with them. JV will follow after Varsity and will do the same thing.

Please come out and support the Ladycat Volleyball Team tomorrow night as we take on Pleasant Grove!

Go Ladycat’s Go!

JV and Freshman Football Games will be at Wildcat Stadium Tonight. Paris vs. Celina. Freshman will kick off at 5:00, and then JV should be kicking off at 6:30. Come on out and support the athletes. Tickets are $2.00 for students and $4:00 for adults, and Senior citizens are free, UIL, District, and Teachers with a badge, and one other can get in free.

Maybe the rain will hold off till we can get the games played. See you at the game.