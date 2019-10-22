Paris Wildcat – Sports

Tonight, Tuesday (Oct 22), is Volleyball Senior Night. Paris Ladycats vs.Liberty Eylau begins at 4:30 pm. When the JV game is over, Coach Green will have the introduction of the Seniors. It will be a good night to come out and support the Volleyball Team.

Go, Ladycats Go!

Due to injuries and grades, North Lamar has only one 8th grade team, so there will only be one game played against North Lamar on Tuesday (Oct 29).

The game is at 6:00 pm at Wildcat Stadium. The 7th grade will still play two games at North Lamar, starting at 6:00 pm also.

GOLF

Paris High and Sonic Drive-In hosted a golf tournament at Paris Golf and Country Club on Monday, October 21. A big shout out goes to Sonic, Eddie Clement, and Matt Bawcum for their help and support. Also, the staff at the country club did a great job getting prepared and cleaning the course after the storm Sunday night.

The Wildcat boys won 1st place, edging out Mt Pleasant with a team score of 323. Mason Napier led all Cats finishing 2nd place individually with 75. NL’s Jackson Nottingham was 1st individual with 74.

Other Wildcat scores are as follows, and all scores are in the attachment.

Holden Stone- 81

Tate Lewis- 82

Tyler Harvey- 85

Mathew Scott- 95

Zach Nation- 101

Davis Green- 108

Caedon Davis- 121

Clairah White- 118

Emma Homer- 125

Rachel Renfroe- 131