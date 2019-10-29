Paris Wildcat – Sports

Monday 10-28-19

Cross Country at Jesse Owens Memorial for the Regional Meet

Tuesday 10-29-19

Football

Due to weather issues that may arise Tuesday, the 7th grade game at North Lamar will begin at 5:00 pm with the B team, and A team will start soon after.

The 8th-grade game will begin at 6:00 pm at Wildcat Stadium. There will be one game only with 8th grade.

Volleyball

Volleyball is at Pleasant Grove 4:30/6:00 pm

Thursday 10-31-19

Football:

JV & Freshman is at North Lamar—

There will be one game at 5:00 pm with a combined team of JV & Freshman

Friday 11-1-19

Football

Friday Night Football vs. North Lamar is at 7:30.

Come and join us in backing our Blue! The last home game is Friday night. The weather will be a little “Nippy,” so get your jackets, gloves, and scarves on, and let’s make some noise.

Remember, Here is the link for this week’s game: https://gofan.co/app/events/62714.

Presale and reserved tickets sold online, close at noon on Friday.

I will be selling general admission and student tickets at the Field House office on Friday till 2:00 pm, and tickets will be at the Student Store on Friday. Tickets are $3.00 for students and $5.00 for adults. Senior Citizens are admitted free. Only general admission and reserved tickets will be at the ticket booth. One booth sells general admission only, and the other sells reserved tickets at $10.00, and general admission is $6.00 via either by credit card or cash. The gates will open at 6:00 on Friday Night.

Hope to see you all here on Friday Night! Go Cats Go!