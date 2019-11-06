Paris Wildcat – Sports

Paris Ladycat Volleyball is Bi-District Champs!

Congratulations to the young ladies and coaches playing at Daingerfield Tuesday night.

1st game 25-18

2nd game 25-22 (Paris lost)

3rd game – 25-18

4th game – 25-17

Ladycats won 3 out of 4 games!

We will play Van next, but there are no complete decisions made at this time. I will send out the information as soon as it is available.

The first Girls’ Basketball game of the season for Paris Junior High vs. North Lamar was at Home. They won!

7th Grade A-Team won 29-15

7th Grade B-Team won 19-5

8th Grade A-Team won 18-2

8th Grade B-Team won 39-21

Bi-District Football Playoff Information

Wildcat Football vs. Alvarado, will be playing on Friday (Nov 15) at 7:30 pm. The game will be at Ron Poe Stadium at McKinney ISD. We will be the visiting team.

There will be pre-sale tickets sold from the Wildcat Athletic Office, starting next Monday (Nov 11). Adults will be $6.00, and students will be $4.00. The tickets sold at the stadium will sell for $6.00 adults and students. There will not be any credit cards accepted at the stadium. It is in cash sales. Admitted free are the UIL, District, Senior passes, and Active Military.

So put on your calendar Nov 15 at 7:30. Way to “Go Wildcats.”

Volleyball Area Playoff Information

Ladycat’s will play Van at Royse City High School at 3:00 pm on Saturday (Nov 9). Please come out and support our Ladycats! They are fun to watch and give it their all when they are out on the court.