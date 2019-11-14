Paris Wildcat – Sports

I’m so excited to share this with you, just in time for Christmas! Please help support the PJH Lady Cats and get all your friends and family some Wildcat Gear! There are a lot of items that we need to help make our program even better!
Tuesday night, Paris High Swim Team, competed in a swim meet in Sherman. Paris High Boys came in first with 73 points. Our girls also did a great job but were edged out points-wise. It was a very fast-paced meet, but every one of the swimmers did a great job and improved their times.
Top finishers are:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
- Paris 2nd (a team comprised of Clairah White, Grace Lowry, Sidney Frierson, Lauren Avery)
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
- Paris 1st (a team consisting of Parker Bolton, Payton Fowler, Ryan Tijerina, Luke Gibbons
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
- 3rd Allyssa Standifer
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
- 2nd Ryan Tijerina
- Conner Avery
Girls 200 Yard IM
- 2nd Ava Lassiter
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
- 2nd Lauren Avery
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
- 1st Payton Fowler
- tied for 3rd Luke Gibbons & Brody Holleman
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
- 2nd Lauren Avery
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
- 2nd Luke Gibbons
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle (that’s five football fields)
- 3rd Grace Lowry
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
- 2nd (team of Allyssa Standifer, Clairah White, Sidney Frierson, Lauren Avery)
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Paris 1st (team of Ryan Tijerina, Parker Bolton, Luke Gibbons, Payton Fowler)
- Paris 3rd (team of Conner Avery, Preston Clark, Grant Lowry, Brody Holleman)
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
- 2nd Ava Lassiter
- 3rd Allyssa Standifer
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
- 2nd Ryan Tijerina
- Brody Holleman
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 2nd Emma Fendley
- 3rd Clairah White
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 2nd Payton Fowler
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
- Paris 2nd (Brody Holleman, Grant Lowry, Preston Clark, Conner Avery)
Thank you for making it to the end. We are very proud of the hard work and perseverance of all of the PHS swimmers.