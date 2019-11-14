Paris Wildcat – Sports

I’m so excited to share this with you, just in time for Christmas! Please help support the PJH Lady Cats and get all your friends and family some Wildcat Gear! There are a lot of items that we need to help make our program even better!

Tuesday night, Paris High Swim Team, competed in a swim meet in Sherman. Paris High Boys came in first with 73 points. Our girls also did a great job but were edged out points-wise. It was a very fast-paced meet, but every one of the swimmers did a great job and improved their times.

Top finishers are:

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

Paris 2nd (a team comprised of Clairah White, Grace Lowry, Sidney Frierson, Lauren Avery)

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

Paris 1st (a team consisting of Parker Bolton, Payton Fowler, Ryan Tijerina, Luke Gibbons

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

3rd Allyssa Standifer

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

2nd Ryan Tijerina

Conner Avery

Girls 200 Yard IM

2nd Ava Lassiter

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

2nd Lauren Avery

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1st Payton Fowler

tied for 3rd Luke Gibbons & Brody Holleman

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

2nd Lauren Avery

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

2nd Luke Gibbons

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle (that’s five football fields)

3rd Grace Lowry

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2nd (team of Allyssa Standifer, Clairah White, Sidney Frierson, Lauren Avery)

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Paris 1st (team of Ryan Tijerina, Parker Bolton, Luke Gibbons, Payton Fowler)

Paris 3rd (team of Conner Avery, Preston Clark, Grant Lowry, Brody Holleman)

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

2nd Ava Lassiter

3rd Allyssa Standifer

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

2nd Ryan Tijerina

Brody Holleman

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Emma Fendley

3rd Clairah White

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

2nd Payton Fowler

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Paris 2nd (Brody Holleman, Grant Lowry, Preston Clark, Conner Avery)

Thank you for making it to the end. We are very proud of the hard work and perseverance of all of the PHS swimmers.