Paris Wildcat Sports

Welcome Back, Everyone! We are off and running in the Athletic Department.

Thursday 23

Wildcats at Denison for a scrimmage, Varsity playing at 7:00

Freshmen and Junior Varsity playing at 5:30.

Thursday-Saturday 23-25

Varsity Volleyball will be traveling to Forney, for a tournament. I will be sending out the Tournament schedule this afternoon.

Next week on 8-31-18 we will have our first home Football Game of the season. PHS Wildcats vs. Pleasant Grove. Kick off at 7:30.

I will be selling tickets for the game on Thursday and Friday in the Athletic Office. Tickets will also be sold in the school store. General Admission for adults $5.00 and Student Tickets are $3.00. At the gate, the tickets will be $6.00 for general admission( student and adult) and $10.00 for Reserved Tickets.

We have a new field that looks awesome and something to be proud of. We are also honoring Law Enforcement on opening night. Please join us on Friday night the 31st, and have a great evening with us.