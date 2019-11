Athletic’s for the week of 11-18-23-2019

NANCY MORGAN

Monday 18-19

PJH Ladycat Basketball vs. Pittsburg 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, & 6:30

Tuesday-19-19

Wildcat Basketball at Mineola Varsity, 6:00

Ladycat Basketball at Hooks, 5:00 & 6:30

Thursday 21-19

PJH Wildcat Basketball at Pittsburg 4:30

Friday 22-19

Ladycat Basketball at Paris vs. Sulphur Springs, 5:00 and 6:30

Stadium Rental

Pottsboro vs. Sabine at Wildcat Stadium, 7:30

Saturday 23-19

Wildcat Basketball vs. Van Alstyne at Van, 1:00