Paris Wildcat – Sports

Paris Junior High Girls Basketball vs. Pittsburg won on Thursday (Nov 21) Congratulations to Team and Coaches.

8th grade B won last night

29-0

8th grade A won last night

32-7

Please support our Paris Junior High Girls’ Athletics! Click on the link below, and you will find some great Christmas gifts for your friends and family. Orders will be ready for pick up before the Christmas break. The online store will be open until Dec 10.

http://screengraphicsparis.com/fundraisers

Thank you for your support!

The Ladycat Soccer Team has a fundraiser going. Please open the link and see if there is anything that interests you.

https://www.snap-raise.com/fundraisers/paris-girls-soccer-2019