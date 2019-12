Paris Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament

The 7th & 8th-grade Sulphur Springs Girl’s Basketball Tournament

8th-grade SECOND PLACE!!

Paris lost to Emory Rains 46-45

Paris beat Sulphur Springs 48-32

Paris beat North Lamar 43-40

7th-grade FIRST PLACE!!

Paris beat North Lamar 34-31

Paris beat Sulphur Springs 28-15

Paris defeated Emory Rains 33-21

