Paris Wildcat – Sports

Last weekend at the Rains Meet, Paris Wildcat girls placed 1st with 65 points, and our boys placed 5th with 19 points. Enchantra Roberson placed first with Best Overall Lifter in the Lightweight Division with 810 pounds. Thirteen schools were competing. Our athletes’ placings are listed below, each one in their respective weight classes.
Girls
Diana Alvarez – 2nd Place 435lbs
Diana Farfan – 2nd Place 455lbs
TK Marshall – 1st Place 615lbs
MiKesha Shorters – 2nd Place 585lbs
Enchantra Roberson – 1st Place 810 lbs
Skylar Coursey – 2nd Place 640lbs
Atajdren Gill – 1st Place 680lbs
Mi’Nea Williams – 2nd Place 740 lbs
Jaidah Franklin – 3rd Place 725lbs
Rayn Hayden – 2nd Place 735lbs
Raelynn Johnson – 1st Place 775 lbs
Kaylie Turner – 2nd Place 640lbs
Sydney Shiver – 3rd Place 630 lbs
Zeara Alexander – 1st Place 740lbs
Boys
Jakovi Dabbs – 2nd Place 900lbs
Deuntre Adamson – 2nd Place 935lbs
GiTaeus Young – 2nd Place 1065lbs
Trent Tennon – 5th Place 1145lbs
Satchel Swain – 3rd Place 134
Paris High School