Paris Wildcat – Sports

Last weekend at the Rains Meet, Paris Wildcat girls placed 1st with 65 points, and our boys placed 5th with 19 points. Enchantra Roberson placed first with Best Overall Lifter in the Lightweight Division with 810 pounds. Thirteen schools were competing. Our athletes’ placings are listed below, each one in their respective weight classes.

Girls

Diana Alvarez – 2nd Place 435lbs

Diana Farfan – 2nd Place 455lbs

TK Marshall – 1st Place 615lbs

MiKesha Shorters – 2nd Place 585lbs

Enchantra Roberson – 1st Place 810 lbs

Skylar Coursey – 2nd Place 640lbs

Atajdren Gill – 1st Place 680lbs

Mi’Nea Williams – 2nd Place 740 lbs

Jaidah Franklin – 3rd Place 725lbs

Rayn Hayden – 2nd Place 735lbs

Raelynn Johnson – 1st Place 775 lbs

Kaylie Turner – 2nd Place 640lbs

Sydney Shiver – 3rd Place 630 lbs

Zeara Alexander – 1st Place 740lbs

Boys

Jakovi Dabbs – 2nd Place 900lbs

Deuntre Adamson – 2nd Place 935lbs

GiTaeus Young – 2nd Place 1065lbs

Trent Tennon – 5th Place 1145lbs

Satchel Swain – 3rd Place 134

Paris High School