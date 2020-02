Good News from the Tennis Team. Please see the results below and open the attachments to see pictures.

Wildcats Tennis JV and Varsity results from Texarkana Tennis Tournament January 30 & 31, 2020

JV Tennis

Consolation- Girls Single 1st – Lucy Walter

Consolation- Boys Doubles 2nd – Braeden Tabangcora & Lohman Spann

VARSITY TENNIS

1st place Boys Doubles – Andrew Fasken & Alec Fleming

2nd place Girls Doubles -Paula Torres & Hana Syed

1st place Boys Singles- Elliot Fasken