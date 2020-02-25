Paris Wildcat – Sports

Wildcat Basketball Bi-District Game

Paris Wildcat Basketball vs. Cumberland Academy is tonight at 7:00 pm in Sulphur Springs. Paris is the home team and Cumberland visitors. Gate Fees are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students with senior citizens, District, and UIL passes accepted. Tonight’s Basketball Game vs. Cumberland is broadcasted by KBUS 101.9. If you can’t make it to the game, please tune in to your radio, and you can hear the whole game.

JV Tennis is playing in Sulphur Springs

PJH Track will be at Sulphur Springs today (Feb 25)

JV Baseball will be playing at Bells today (Feb 25) at 3:30 pm

Wildcat Varsity Soccer vs. Atlanta will be Wildcat Stadium tonight, and it is Senior Night with Game time at 6:00 pm.

Wildcat Gym Rental tonight, Miller Grove vs. Avery at 6:30 pm.

Go Cats!