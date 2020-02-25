" /> Paris Wildcat – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

Paris Wildcat – Sports

10 hours ago

Wildcat Basketball Bi-District Game

Paris Wildcat Basketball vs. Cumberland Academy is tonight at 7:00 pm in Sulphur Springs. Paris is the home team and Cumberland visitors. Gate Fees are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students with senior citizens, District, and UIL passes accepted. Tonight’s Basketball Game vs. Cumberland is broadcasted by KBUS 101.9. If you can’t make it to the game, please tune in to your radio, and you can hear the whole game.

JV Tennis is playing in Sulphur Springs
PJH Track will be at Sulphur Springs today (Feb 25)
JV Baseball will be playing at Bells today (Feb 25) at 3:30 pm

Wildcat Varsity Soccer vs. Atlanta will be Wildcat Stadium tonight, and it is Senior Night with Game time at 6:00 pm.

Wildcat Gym Rental tonight, Miller Grove vs. Avery at 6:30 pm.

Go Cats!

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     