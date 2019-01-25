Paris Wildcat – Sports

Friday 1-25-19
Ladycat Basketball at North Lamar starting at 4:30
Tennis is in Texarkana starts this morning
Wildcat & Ladycat Soccer vs.Celina at Wildcat Stadium tonight starting at 5:30
Saturday 1-26-19
Wildcat Basketball at North Lamar starting with JV at 2:00 pm
Powerlifting at Mt Pleasant 8:30 am
Baseball Chili Supper Tomorrow Afternoon, (Jan 26) from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at PHS Cafeteria. Enjoy some homemade chili and then go to the Wildcat Basketball game at North Lamar. That sounds like a plan to me.
Have a great weekend!